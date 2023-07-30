DA Davidson Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Tenable in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.46). The consensus estimate for Tenable’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tenable’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TENB. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.31.

TENB opened at $47.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average of $42.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.19 and a beta of 1.23. Tenable has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tenable by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,984,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,251,000 after acquiring an additional 337,206 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tenable by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,247,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,843,000 after acquiring an additional 370,932 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tenable by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,070,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,114,000 after acquiring an additional 295,201 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tenable by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,567,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,508,000 after acquiring an additional 35,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Tenable by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,028,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,007,000 after acquiring an additional 38,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 41,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $2,022,761.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,568,626.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 41,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $2,022,761.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,568,626.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $94,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,848.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,780 shares of company stock valued at $2,948,038 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

