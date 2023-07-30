DA Davidson Weighs in on Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report released on Thursday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Prosperity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $5.04 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.03% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $365.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Up 1.5 %

PB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

PB stock opened at $63.14 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $78.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.27.

Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 325.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,714,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,069,000 after acquiring an additional 890,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,078,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 421.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 774,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,663,000 after buying an additional 626,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,121,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,199,000 after buying an additional 401,821 shares during the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Prosperity Bancshares

In other news, Director L. Jack Lord acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.04 per share, for a total transaction of $310,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading

