Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Short Interest Update

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the June 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Dai Nippon Printing Trading Up 1.6 %

OTCMKTS DNPLY traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $14.38. 5,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,139. Dai Nippon Printing has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.66.

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter.

About Dai Nippon Printing

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books and magazines; flyers and catalogs; business process outsourcing services; solar-powered outdoor LCD digital signage/universally designed touch screen multilingual signage; extended reality communication and virtual reality products, business forms, smart cards and magnetic cards, and transparent hologram ribbons; and dye-sublimation thermal transfer printing media and thermal mass transfer printing media, dye-sublimation photo printers, photo related services and solutions, and identity verification services, as well as operates hybrid bookstore network under honto brand.

