Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Director Sells $918,917.00 in Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $260.07 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.79.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.68%.

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Danaher by 19.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Danaher by 76.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 14.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Danaher by 135.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.