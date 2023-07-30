Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) EVP Sells $5,910,881.38 in Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Joakim Weidemanis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 4th, Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of Danaher stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $260.07 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $221.22 and a twelve month high of $303.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $192.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Danaher by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Danaher by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.13.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

