Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Cut to $240.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DHR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $293.13.

Danaher Stock Up 1.9 %

Danaher stock opened at $260.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Danaher has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $303.82.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.68%.

Insider Activity

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $170,462.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at $383,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,395 shares of company stock worth $14,933,579. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.1% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 206,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,556,000 after acquiring an additional 18,879 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.2% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,206,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,517,000 after acquiring an additional 101,332 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 27.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 39,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the second quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 43,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,525,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

