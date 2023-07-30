DAO Maker One Day Volume Hits $791,595.13 (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One DAO Maker token can now be bought for $0.81 or 0.00002780 BTC on popular exchanges. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $154.10 million and approximately $791,595.13 worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker launched on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,748,000 tokens. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is a governance token for the DAO Maker Ecosystem on Ethereum, providing holders with the power to govern the ecosystem. The token is designed to establish a decentralized platform that facilitates retail venture investing in both equity and tokens. DAO Maker aims to support startups by creating growth technologies and funding frameworks while reducing risks for investors.”

