Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Short Interest Up 15.1% in July

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the June 30th total of 3,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 939,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daqo New Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 18.3% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 35,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the second quarter worth $2,093,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 117.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 200,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,850,000 after acquiring an additional 108,718 shares in the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the second quarter worth $7,478,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 327.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 22,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $44.60 to $45.60 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Daqo New Energy Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of DQ stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,584. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day moving average of $43.19. Daqo New Energy has a 52 week low of $35.49 and a 52 week high of $73.36.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $709.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.10 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 25.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

