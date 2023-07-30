Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Acquired by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE:DRI traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.52. 921,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,574. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $120.20 and a one year high of $173.06. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.06.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRI has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.04.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,100,107.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,034,918.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $2,302,984.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,184 shares in the company, valued at $6,700,682. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,100,107.22. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at $32,034,918.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,720 shares of company stock worth $30,159,487. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

