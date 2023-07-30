Darlington Partners Capital Management LP Has $132.22 Million Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Darlington Partners Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,272 shares during the period. LPL Financial comprises about 9.9% of Darlington Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.84% of LPL Financial worth $132,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 958.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA traded down $10.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,592,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,309. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.00 and a 12 month high of $271.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.10 and its 200 day moving average is $215.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.53% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LPL Financial news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $253.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.33.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

