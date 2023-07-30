DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in DaVita by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DaVita by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in DaVita by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in DaVita by 847.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DVA shares. TheStreet raised shares of DaVita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $1,581,984.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,245 shares in the company, valued at $9,055,153.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other DaVita news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,941 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $1,581,984.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,055,153.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $248,842.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,502 shares of company stock worth $3,722,146 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DVA traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.04. The stock had a trading volume of 471,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,423. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.13. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $106.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 72.08%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. DaVita’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

