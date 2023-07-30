Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Receives $21.78 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.78.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $13.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.07. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $22.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Activity

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.56% and a negative net margin of 131.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dennis Leo Walsh purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $152,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Franklin Stuart Friedman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Leo Walsh bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $152,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $152,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCPH. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 356.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,663,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,642 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,959,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,368 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,845,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,807 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 388.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 716,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 569,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines to improve the lives of cancer patients in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

