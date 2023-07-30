DeepOnion (ONION) One Day Volume Tops $0.02

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 30th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0330 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and $0.02 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.88 or 0.00251451 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00051263 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00030876 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00023476 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003415 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

