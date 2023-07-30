Delta Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,751 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 22,697 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Citigroup cut their price objective on Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.19.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $101.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.42. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $81.67 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $116.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

