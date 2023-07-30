Delta Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.71 Million Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,597 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 20,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

NYSE TD opened at $65.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.48. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $55.43 and a 12-month high of $70.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $119.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.709 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.83.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

