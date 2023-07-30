Delta Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $36.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.08. The firm has a market cap of $203.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $54.93.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. HSBC started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.