Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,934 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after acquiring an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,098,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,414 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183,968 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,778,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,954,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,545 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.56 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $104.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.68.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.