Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 197 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,617 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 2.4% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766,602 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $891,631,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $408,331,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,469,970 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $672,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TJX opened at $86.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.61. The company has a market capitalization of $99.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $87.63.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

