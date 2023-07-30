Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 497 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,596 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the first quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VMware by 59.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in VMware by 24.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,837 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in VMware by 8.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $509,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,905 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,596.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMware Stock Performance

VMW opened at $157.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.03, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.72. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). VMware had a return on equity of 162.41% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. VMware’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMW has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

