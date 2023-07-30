Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 97 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of STZ stock opened at $272.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.23 and its 200 day moving average is $233.09. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $273.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -194.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,573,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,201,775 over the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

