Denver Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,673 Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 106.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIOG stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $103.17. 13,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,285. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $86.64 and a 12-month high of $106.60. The company has a market capitalization of $562.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.47.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

