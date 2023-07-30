Denver Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMB)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the period. Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Denver Wealth Management Inc. owned 4.26% of Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 107.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF alerts:

Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF Price Performance

BATS PSMB remained flat at $14.79 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,955 shares of the company traded hands. Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $13.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.90. The stock has a market cap of $32.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF Profile

The Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (PSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a global, actively-managed fund of funds holding both equity and fixed income products with an aim for capital appreciation and current income. PSMB was launched on Feb 23, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.