Denver Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.54 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 148.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,514 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Denver Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCR. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 204.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.06. 157,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,435. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.18. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $19.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

