Denver Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,886 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Free Report) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RYU stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.94. 28,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,303. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $99.69 and a 12 month high of $127.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.32 million, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.55.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RYU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.