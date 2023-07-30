Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMAW) Short Interest Update

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 57.3% from the June 30th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Dermata Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:DRMAW remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Friday. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,897. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03. Dermata Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.15.
Dermata Therapeutics Company Profile
