Dero Price Reaches $4.26 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. Dero has a market cap of $58.63 million and $24,511.65 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dero has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.26 or 0.00014542 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,313.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.53 or 0.00322495 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.87 or 0.00831947 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00013413 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $162.44 or 0.00554136 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00063061 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000089 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00121280 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,753,879 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

