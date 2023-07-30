DeversiFi (DVF) Market Capitalization Achieves $67.34 Million

DeversiFi (DVF) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. One DeversiFi coin can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00002287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeversiFi has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeversiFi has a total market cap of $67.34 million and $156.73 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DeversiFi

DeversiFi launched on March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The official website for DeversiFi is rhino.fi. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.

Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

Buying and Selling DeversiFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeversiFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeversiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

