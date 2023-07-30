Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Position Trimmed by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,308 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 33,040 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,752 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,386,490 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $331,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562,584 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 61.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,911,733 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $197,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,875 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $85,234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 79.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Devon Energy Price Performance

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVN opened at $53.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.31. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

