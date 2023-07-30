DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Short Interest Update

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the June 30th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

DFDS A/S Stock Performance

Shares of DFDDF remained flat at $38.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.86. DFDS A/S has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $38.10.

DFDS A/S Company Profile

DFDS A/S provides logistics solutions in Denmark and internationally. The company operates through Ferry and Logistics divisions. The Ferry division operates ferry routes in and around Europe transporting freight units, primarily trailers and passengers, as well as offers port terminal services. This division provides ferry services primarily to forwarders and hauliers, as well as manufacturers of heavy industrial goods, such as automotive, cold chain, FMCG and retailers, construction, refuse derived fuel and waste, forest products, metals, and chemicals; and operates mini cruises, and business and corporate events.

