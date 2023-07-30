DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC reduced its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,647 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,174,456 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $141,275,000 after acquiring an additional 632,420 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth $30,543,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 679,115 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $81,691,000 after purchasing an additional 188,409 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 201,601 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $24,251,000 after purchasing an additional 145,896 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 198.6% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 217,939 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,923,000 after purchasing an additional 144,962 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKS opened at $135.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.04 and a 52 week high of $152.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.18. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.43.

In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $2,224,225.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 9,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $1,122,360.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $347,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $2,224,225.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,139 shares of company stock worth $3,583,419 over the last three months. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

