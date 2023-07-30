Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.52 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 15.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Up 4.2 %

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $876.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $36.51.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Paul M. Aguggia purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $42,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,150 shares of company stock worth $53,660. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DCOM shares. TheStreet cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

