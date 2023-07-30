Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s Largest Position

Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,024,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,458 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 11.9% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Rather & Kittrell Inc. owned 0.15% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $26,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,317,000 after purchasing an additional 146,583,001 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,162,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,111,000 after buying an additional 6,169,030 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,309,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,304,000 after buying an additional 4,893,013 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $116,087,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $106,005,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAC traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.89. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $28.24.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.