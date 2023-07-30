Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stock Position Trimmed by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,996,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,471 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $50,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 105,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $142,000. Efficient Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12,769.0% in the fourth quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,335,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,424,000 after buying an additional 1,325,038 shares during the period. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 147,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 45,941 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,285. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

