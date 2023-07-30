Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,227,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the June 30th total of 9,223,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,290.5 days.
Dno Asa Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of Dno Asa stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.07. 1,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,829. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.04. Dno Asa has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $1.29.
Dno Asa Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dno Asa
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Dno Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dno Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.