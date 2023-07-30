Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,227,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the June 30th total of 9,223,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,290.5 days.

Dno Asa Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Dno Asa stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.07. 1,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,829. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.04. Dno Asa has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $1.29.

Dno Asa Company Profile

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the Middle East, the North Sea, and West Africa. Its flagship project is the Tawke field that is located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

