Dragonchain Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $206,710.62 (DRGN)

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 30th. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $206,710.62 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dragonchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001244 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000031 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000034 BTC.
About Dragonchain
Dragonchain’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com.
Buying and Selling Dragonchain
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Dragonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.