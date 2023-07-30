DriveItAway (OTCMKTS:CLCN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of DriveItAway Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLCN – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.04. DriveItAway shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 6,385 shares.
DriveItAway Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.
DriveItAway Company Profile
DriveItAway Inc develops and offers a cloud platform/consumer application that enables dealers to sell vehicles through eCommerce, with its Pay as You Go app-based subscription program. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Haddonfield, New Jersey.
