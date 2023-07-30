DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.09 to $6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.21. DTE Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.09-$6.40 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.76.

NYSE:DTE traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.57. The stock had a trading volume of 816,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,821. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.68. DTE Energy has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $136.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.952 per share. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.25%.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,286.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 112,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 111.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

