DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.09 to $6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.21. DTE Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.09-$6.40 EPS.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.57. The stock had a trading volume of 816,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,821. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.89. DTE Energy has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $136.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.66 and a 200-day moving average of $81.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.952 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 59.25%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DTE. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, June 29th. 58.com restated a maintains rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $129.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in DTE Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,707,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,854,000 after purchasing an additional 245,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,999,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,132,000 after purchasing an additional 78,630 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 224.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,053 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in DTE Energy by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,206,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,781,000 after purchasing an additional 281,718 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

