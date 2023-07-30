DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Israel Discount Bank of New York

Israel Discount Bank of New York reduced its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $38,000. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on DD shares. Citigroup increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.2 %

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.30. 3,106,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,682,476. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The firm has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.49%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

