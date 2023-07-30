EAC (EAC) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $321,059.00

EAC (EAC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 30th. EAC has a market cap of $321,059.00 and $1.88 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EAC token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EAC has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.21 or 0.00319925 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00013452 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000085 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00106985 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

