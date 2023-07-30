Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.50-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 1.4 %

EMN traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.41. 2,051,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,553. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.90. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $102.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.04. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

Institutional Trading of Eastman Chemical

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

See Also

