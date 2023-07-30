Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Short Interest Up 14.8% in July

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the June 30th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 191,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 52,167 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $2,069,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 35,780 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 197,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 19,105 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,827. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $9.87.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a $0.0292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.