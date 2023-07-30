eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Barclays

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EBAY. Mizuho lifted their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.43.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $45.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.38. eBay has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that eBay will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 40.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares in the company, valued at $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares in the company, valued at $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of eBay

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,038,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,131,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,766 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in eBay by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,068,197 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,023,530,000 after acquiring an additional 122,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,666,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $516,516,000 after acquiring an additional 74,088 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in eBay by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 10,523,016 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $466,906,000 after acquiring an additional 157,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,834,501 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $394,814,000 after acquiring an additional 202,778 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

