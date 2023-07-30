Edge Capital Group LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 469.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.31.

Eaton Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.30. 2,031,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,620. The stock has a market cap of $81.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $129.85 and a 12-month high of $211.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.35.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

