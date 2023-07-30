Edge Capital Group LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,893,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $531,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.9% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 84,863 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,175,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,013,000 after purchasing an additional 241,184 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.63. 2,285,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,287,556. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.31.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

