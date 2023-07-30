Edge Capital Group LLC Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 293.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.47.

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $260.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,104,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,081. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.05. The company has a market capitalization of $134.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.43%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

