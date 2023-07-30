Edge Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 13,010 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 23,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on EPD. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.91.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

NYSE EPD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,299,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,014,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.07.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.17%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

