Edge Capital Group LLC Purchases 5,997 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $117.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,712. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $128.05. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.8164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

