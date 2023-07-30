Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 14,850 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,850 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 737.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 38.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. 27.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Insider Activity at Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $134,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,125.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of REYN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.60. 299,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,436. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day moving average is $27.93. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $32.50.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $852.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.36 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

