Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 337 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,133 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,058,950,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,065,999.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

CSCO stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.09. The company had a trading volume of 27,493,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,004,252. The company has a market capitalization of $212.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $53.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.51.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

